OshKosh B'Gosh Children's Clothing | Carter's OshKosh B'gosh

OshKosh B’gosh was founded in 1895 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as a manufacturer of hickory-striped denim bib overalls for railroad workers and farmers. It was the brilliant idea of designing a pint-size version for the children of these customers that gave OshKosh B’gosh its true meaning and purpose. The World’s Best Overalls embody the hopes, dreams and pride of every parent for their kids. More than just a clothing company, OshKosh B’gosh is an emotional connection between generations. As we grew to offer style-conscious kids everything from casual playwear to special occasion dresses, we’ve stayed true to our roots in quality, durability and craftsmanship... things worth holding on to. After 117 years, we’ve decided we may never grow up. We’re fine with growing old. We’re just not fine with forgetting where we came from. So we’re staying true to our original recipe: build great products, put the customer first and provide honest value every day. In 2005, OshKosh B’gosh joined the Carter’s family of brands. Together, OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s are two of the oldest, largest and most-recognized brands of baby and children’s apparel in the world. That’s a lot of history — connections binding families, and lasting relationships forged with customers and tales of timeless quality. History has earned OshKosh B’gosh the trust of generations of families, and that’s history we intend to repeat.